Johnson & Johnson vaccine experiences shipment delays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Johnson & Johnson has stopped future shipments of its coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. after 15 million doses were ruined.

That’s according to a report just released by the New York Times.

Johnson & Johnson says this does not affect doses currently being delivered and used nationwide.

No word yet on when the delays will occur.

We’ll keep you updated as more information is released.

