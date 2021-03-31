Advertisement

Grand Ledge native officiates NCAA D2 Women’s Basketball Championship

Amy Sanchez started refereeing after playing basketball at Olivet College
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It all started at Grand Ledge High School, where former basketball coach Deb Traxinger recruited Amy Sanchez to play on her team.

After being a four-year starter, Sanchez went on to play at Olivet college.

That’s where Traxinger then officiated a few of her games.

“I remember her telling me ‘hey you should get into officiating, it’s a great way to stay in the game.’ and she was right,” said Sanchez. “I thought why not? I played basketball, I should be able to ref it.”

“I knew she had the personality and the smarts. So I encouraged her to do it,” said Traxinger. “She started out small working high school like everybody else does, and then gradually moved up.”

Sanchez has made it to the big stage, as one of the referees in Friday’s NCAA DII championship between Lubbock Christian and Drury.

Any referee will tell you it’s hard to climb the ladder.

Sanchez says that grind has been worth it.

“It was amazing to feel what you’ve known all along, that you’ve had this particular skill...and for it to be validated by the NCAA committee,” she said. “After the game, our crew is in the locker room, and hearing the songs for the team that won. You want to be out there because you’re celebrating a successful season for yourself as well.”

Sanchez says it’s hard officiating with a full-time job and a family, but that makes it all even more worthwhile.

“One of the greatest things I can do as a parent is show my kids what I’m doing. So my husband and I both referee and kind of juggle that with our family, but it is rewarding.”

Traxinger says she’s happy Sanchez told her about Friday’s game.

“All coaches want their players to succeed in life. Any coach that has a former player reach this pinnacle that Amy has is just got to be proud.”

Sanchez officiates in the Northern Sun conference in division two.

She’s working division one games as well in the Summit Conference.

Sanchez hopes she’ll be able to ref in the division one tournaments.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

Leslie High School Boys Basketball 2020-21
Leslie boys basketball hoping to end 53-year regional title drought
Juwan Howard's photo as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat
Another Honor For Juwan Howard
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, center, a member of Japan women's national football...
Tokyo Torch Trouble
Roy Williams has officially announced his retirement from college basketball, after 33 seasons...
Roy Williams Retires From Coaching
Baseball
Tigers Win Season Opener