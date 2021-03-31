Governor Whitmer fully backs Biden’s infrastructure plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On March 31, 2021, Governor Whitmer released the following statement after President Biden unveiled his infrastructure plan:

“President Biden is delivering on his campaign promises to invest in America, create good-paying jobs, and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. This bold American Jobs Plan includes significant investments to fix the damn roads and bridges, replace all lead pipes nationwide, massively expand our national electric vehicle grid, and upgrade water systems. These shared priorities will be advanced among several other significant investments in housing, manufacturing, broadband, and workforce development. President Biden and I are both focused on getting things done that will make a difference in working families’ lives right now. Here in Michigan, we are already well underway with the important work of fixing our crumbling state roads. The Rebuilding Michigan plan includes hundreds of projects that fix our roads with the right mix and materials, which will create over 22,000 good-paying union construction jobs and help keep Michigan drivers safe on the road. I am excited to work with President Biden, Michigan’s partner in the White House, to get this done and deliver for our families.”

