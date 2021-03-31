DeWitt woman has deep bond with service dog

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The bond humans and dogs have is extra special. Some would even define it life-changing.

The relationship Janey Ladd has with her service dog helped her gain back that confidence she lost while fighting multiple sclerosis.

“I could not imagine my life without Judd because I wouldn’t have my independence,” DeWitt resident, Janey said.

Janey Ladd got Judd also known as ‘Juddy’ three years ago and it has changed her life.

“He just does so many things for me. He picks up anything I drop, he opens doors, he hits the handicap buttons, he gets the phone for me, he takes the laundry back and forth,” Janey said.

Janey says multiple sclerosis has really affected her life and took her confidence away completely.

“Once you start being robbed of your physical abilities like what MS took for me, life changes for you and when you’re able to have those gifts given back to you. Through Juddy, I had those. It means the world to me,” Janey said.

With Judd, Janey is able to go out of the house and do errands on her own.

“I used to [ask for help]. I’d ask my husband, take me to Meijer take me here or there. Now I throw Juddy in the car and we go,” Janey said.

Judd is a service dog who received special training-a type of training that would normally make him cost around $35,000 but Janey got him for free.

“Paws is really special because our clients don’t pay anything to receive these fully trained assistant dogs,” PAWS With A Cause Public Relations Coordinator, Cara Conway said.

PAWS With A Cause is where the black Labrador came from. Janey qualified for him due to her diagnosis.

“I just owe him my independence and my life. MS took that away from me and PAWS With A Cause and Juddy gave that back to me,” Janey said.

PAWS With A Cause says it takes two to three years to fully train a dog to a clients’ specific needs. They usually give away 60-80 dogs a year for people with a specific diagnosis like Janey’s.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.