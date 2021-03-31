COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID fighting for his life on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, people from all over the world are praying for his recovery.

Pedro Gonzalez went into McLaren on March 19 and ended up on a ventilator in the ICU days later.

“I have a whole new respect for this COVID thing,” said Rafael Gonzalez, Pedro’s brother. “We think, ‘Oh, we’re young. If we get it, we’ll be fine as long as we keep our parents protected, wear a mask, we’ll be fine,’ but I see that’s not the case.”

Pedro is a healthy 28-year-old who doesn’t have any pre-existing conditions that could have made his case worse. His friend Cordell Fullmer recently tested positive, too.

“We still wore masks everywhere we went, still were cautious. We went to the gym. You don’t come into contact with anybody on the treadmills normally, and then we’d go up to the weights and there’s nobody within 15 feet of us normally,” said Fullmer.

Rafael started a Facebook group to give updates on Pedro’s recovery. It now has over 700 members. Plus, Pedro has gotten more than $10,000 in donations to help with his medical bills.

“There are days we get bad news. I’m down, I’m crying, but seeing the amount of people that are showing their support, that have been praying for him, not just here in Lansing but Potterville, Charlotte, Texas, Florida, Mexico, Brazil, so many different countries, it’s just amazing. It’s so encouraging to see that,” said Rafael.

Now the goal is to get Pedro healthy again and educate others so they don’t find themselves in that same situation.

“You don’t know how serious it is until it affects you or your family. Let’s not be selfish. If you don’t care if you get the virus, that’s fine, but let’s take care of other people,” said Rafael.

According to the state’s website, Michiganders between 20 and 29 make up most of the state’s COVID cases.

Right now, Michigan has the worst COVID case rates in the nation with more than 37,000 cases in the past week, according to the CDC.

