Michigan reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools on Monday

(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools and universities across the state.

This included schools in Ingham, Eaton, Jackson, Clinton, and Hillsdale counties.

The new data brings the total number of outbreaks in Michigan schools to more than 270.

Jackson County now has 19 schools with reported outbreaks.

That includes new reports from Jackson Prep High School, Western Middle School, and St. John’s Elementary. Michigan’s health department reporting more than 8,200 new COVID cases between Sunday and Monday.

Hospitalizations also rising dramatically, with Sparrow and McLaren both saying they’re using more than 95-percent of their bed capacity.

