Jackson ranked as number one for worst COVID-19 outbreak in the nation, according to NY Times

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two of Mid-Michigan’s largest cities make the top 10 in a list of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation.

The New York Times ranks Jackson at number one and Lansing number eight for the greatest number of new cases relative to their population. The New York Times posted this graph which shows how average daily cases stack up in metro areas over the last two weeks.

You’ll be shocked to find out regions in Michigan take up half of the top 10 and health officials are trying to figure out why.

People in Jackson worried about national attention about the COVID-19 surge in their community.

“It’s letting me know I have to be careful,” said Jackson resident J.J. Malcolm.

“There’s not a lot we can point to. We certainly have some B.1.1.7 variant issues going on. I think we have the second-highest number of B.1.1.7 variant cases in the country. Those are known cases. That means there are much more,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

“The entire state is on an increase. So, hoping maybe after spring break that the numbers will start declining actually,” said Interim Health Officer for Jackson County Debra Kubitskey.

Monroe ranks 10th, Lansing 8th, Detroit 6th, Flint 5th, and Jackson holding the top spot at number one.

“Yeah, that is real. We’re experiencing a significant surge in cases,” said Vail.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says between distributing thousands of COVID vaccine doses and tracking all of the new cases, it’s feels like they are burning the candle at both ends.

“It’s exhausting is what it is. We had 300 cases between Friday and today,” said Vail.

“Hopefully, as the younger people become eligible then hopefully we’ll see that they partake in the vaccination process as well and hopefully that will improve numbers,” said Kubitskey.

But it’s going to take cooperation.

“I try my best to stay as far as possible. Once I come in contact with somebody, I make sure I got my mask on and stay six feet away,” said J.J. Malcolm.

Health officials say even if you are vaccinated. It’s going to take everyone doing their part by wearing masks and keeping their hands clean in order to stop the spread.

And it’s important to note cases in Battle Creek are beginning to plateau, which gives health officials here and some hope.

