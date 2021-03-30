City of East Lansing Council could decide to create police oversight commision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing held a community input meeting regarding policing on March 29. The City Council will make the final decisions about creating a police oversight commission.

Here is what the police oversight commission could potentially do:

Independence

Review of complaints

Community initiated recommendations

Be proactive and make recommendations

Research and report information

Make information available to the public

Community outreach

Build cooperation and clear rules for sharing information

Allocate adequate resources

Meaningful step toward greater police accountability

For a more detailed report of the proposed recommendations, read the document below.

Page 1 of the document (WILX)

Page 2 of the document (WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.