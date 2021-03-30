Advertisement

City of East Lansing Council could decide to create police oversight commision

(City of East Lansing Facebook)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing held a community input meeting regarding policing on March 29. The City Council will make the final decisions about creating a police oversight commission.

Here is what the police oversight commission could potentially do:

  • Independence
  • Review of complaints
  • Community initiated recommendations
  • Be proactive and make recommendations
  • Research and report information
  • Make information available to the public
  • Community outreach
  • Build cooperation and clear rules for sharing information
  • Allocate adequate resources
  • Meaningful step toward greater police accountability

For a more detailed report of the proposed recommendations, read the document below.

Page 1 of the document
Page 1 of the document(WILX)
Page 2 of the document
Page 2 of the document(WILX)

