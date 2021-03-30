City of East Lansing Council could decide to create police oversight commision
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing held a community input meeting regarding policing on March 29. The City Council will make the final decisions about creating a police oversight commission.
Here is what the police oversight commission could potentially do:
- Independence
- Review of complaints
- Community initiated recommendations
- Be proactive and make recommendations
- Research and report information
- Make information available to the public
- Community outreach
- Build cooperation and clear rules for sharing information
- Allocate adequate resources
- Meaningful step toward greater police accountability
For a more detailed report of the proposed recommendations, read the document below.
