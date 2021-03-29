Youth helping Cougars succeed in the playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic head coach Kacee Reid has never seen her team play until the first game against Portland.

“Probably 85 percent of our playing time graduated with those seniors and only two kids are back from that team, so we really weren’t sure what to expect this season,” said coach Reid.

What has impressed coach Reid at first is having no formal meetings or gatherings in the summer before the start of the season.

“We’ve had no ability to have social gatherings to keep team chemistry. These kids have found a way to bond on the court and in practices, “said coach Reid.

One player that has stood out this season so far is Sophomore Hannah Pricco. She helped the Cougars win districts last week.

“I call her the Swiss army knife. She does a little bit of everything and she does it well. Sometimes she can be overlooked, and she is a huge part of our team in every statistical category,” said Coach Reid.

Despite another loss this season the Cougars still felt like they won.

“That game, we really played as a team and it shows that even though we’re a young team, we can compete with everyone. We’re getting a better bond as a team. Even if we lose, we’re still learning from it” said Hannah Pricco.

The youthful mentality of the team has helped with blocking out negativity and helped the team get another district title.

“Whether it’s big games of different things that have come our way, they’ve just handled it with grace and maturity,” said coach Reid.

