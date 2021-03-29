Whitmer, Nessel, Benson respond to GOP leader’s “witches” comment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The chairman of the Michigan Republican Party is apologizing for referring to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as “the three witches.”

Ron Weiser made the comment along with a passing reference to assassination, during a political event in Oakland County last Thursday. In an apology he made on Twitter he said he “should have chosen his words more carefully.”

Secretary Benson says his words are part of a dangerous trend.

“I think that was very clear and I think that even more so that what he was suggesting violence over democracy is not just horrific, but it goes against what the people of Michigan want and of course, though, is also part of a pattern you’ve mentioned we’re seeing all across the country: Republican leaders seeming to dismiss or disregard democracy at a time when we really need to be protecting every voice,” Benson said.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes called Weiser’s comments “not only sexist, but markedly dangerous.”

Nessel responded on her personal Twitter account with an image of Whitmer, Benson, and herself with witch hats drawn on and “Those witches from Michigan” written above them. Nessel said “Witches who magically decrease Covid spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature? Sign me up for that coven. Do better, Michigan GOP.”

Whitmer responded with a Tweet of her own, saying “Speaking of witches, I highly recommend this book! ‘For a long time, a certain set of men have called women like me ‘witches’ to silence and discredit us.’ - Lindy West,” while holding West’s book “The Witches Are Coming.”

Weiser says he has no plans to resign from his position on the University of Michigan Board of Regents despite calls from fellow board members to do so.

