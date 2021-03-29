Advertisement

Waverly Rd. over Grand River closing this week

There will be two separate closures over the next couple of weeks.
Waverly Road over the Grand River will have two separate closures over the next couple of weeks.
Waverly Road over the Grand River will have two separate closures over the next couple of weeks.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Road over the Grand River will have two separate closures over the next couple of weeks.

Monday and Tuesday, the bridge will be closed for crews to cut down trees in the area.

The bridge will close again the week of April 6 for reconstruction of the bridge’s structure including the deck, railing, and beams. That closure is expected to last until mid-September.

