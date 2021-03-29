Advertisement

Twins Sign An Extra Pitcher

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a $9.25 million, five-year contract that includes three club options to extend and increase the deal with the overachieving former ride-share driver. Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts last season, before hitting a slump and being sent to the team’s alternate training site.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
Multiple fire departments responded to put out flames in Mason.
Multiple departments respond to fire in Mason
Saturday morning crash leaves Grand Ledge man in serious condition
Saturday night shooting kills 27 year old Jackson man, police investigate
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

Cardinals To Begin Season With Injury Issues
File image
Chattanooga Calls of Rest of Football Season
Chiefs Sign Another Pass rusher
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Rocket Watts In Transfer Portal