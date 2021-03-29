Twins Sign An Extra Pitcher

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a $9.25 million, five-year contract that includes three club options to extend and increase the deal with the overachieving former ride-share driver. Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts last season, before hitting a slump and being sent to the team’s alternate training site.

