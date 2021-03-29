Advertisement

Toys and treatments to keep our pets happy and healthy during springtime

Mark with Joey’s Pet Outfitters is sharing some ideas to protect our pets
By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Springtime is upon us and with that, many people are taking their pets outside for more walks, playtime or to just enjoy the warmer weather.

Once outside, maybe you want something to throw for your dog or hey, how about a machine that does that for you?

Joey’s Pet Outfitters owner, Mark Marquardt, is sharing some toys and treatments that can be used to keep our four legged friends healthy and happy this season.

