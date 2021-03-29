Three in plot to kidnap Whitmer appear in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three men suspected to be involved with a plot to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in court Monday.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren said he expects to rule from the bench on whether suspects Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison, and Pete Musico will stand trial.

The three men last appeared in court earlier this month when a confidential informant for the FBI testified on details of the group’s methods for recruiting and training. The audio was made available, although the video was withheld to protect their identity.

On day one of the hearings, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola testified that the group of over a dozen men used social media to recruit and communicate with members. A recap of that hearing can be found here.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith, face the following charges:

Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Gang Membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence

Providing Material Support for Terrorist Acts

Carrying or Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Felony Firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, faces these charges:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

