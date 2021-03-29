Advertisement

Three in plot to kidnap Whitmer appear in court

The three men last appeared in court earlier this month when a confidential informant for the FBI testified on details of the group’s methods for recruiting and training.
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three men suspected to be involved with a plot to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in court Monday.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren said he expects to rule from the bench on whether suspects Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison, and Pete Musico will stand trial.

The three men last appeared in court earlier this month when a confidential informant for the FBI testified on details of the group’s methods for recruiting and training. The audio was made available, although the video was withheld to protect their identity.

On day one of the hearings, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola testified that the group of over a dozen men used social media to recruit and communicate with members. A recap of that hearing can be found here.

The hearing will be streamed on the WILX Facebook page and at WILX.com.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith, face the following charges:

  • Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine
  • Gang Membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence
  • Providing Material Support for Terrorist Acts
  • Carrying or Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Felony Firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, faces these charges:

  • Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine
  • Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
  • Felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Saturday morning crash leaves Grand Ledge man in serious condition
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
Associated Press
Weiser apologizes for ‘witches’ comment
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
Michigan women’s team makes emergency landing in Indiana

Latest News

Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police asking for public’s help in hit and run investigation
Michigan Public Transit Systems joining state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts
The three leaders in Michigan responded to the remarks made by the chairman of the Michigan...
Whitmer, Nessel, Benson respond to GOP leader’s “witches” comment
Reports of child abuse have plummeted during the pandemic as children are out of the public eye...
Reports of child abuse drop during pandemic