Advertisement

Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Right now, a piece of paper is all the proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations. No end date has been set.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25.

You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
Multiple fire departments responded to put out flames in Mason.
Multiple departments respond to fire in Mason
Saturday morning crash leaves Grand Ledge man in serious condition
Saturday night shooting kills 27 year old Jackson man, police investigate
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

Youth helping cougars succeed in the playoffs
Youth helping cougars succeed in the playoffs
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the...
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
President Joe Biden appeals to governors and other leaders to reinstate mask mandates.
Biden asks governors to reinstate mask mandates
x
Bliss