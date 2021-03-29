Advertisement

Rocket Watts In Transfer Portal

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After two seasons of basketball at Michigan State, Rocket Watts has entered the transfer portal. MSU’s Jack Hoiberg entered the portal last week. Michigan State landed portal guard Tyson Walker from Northeastern this past week end. Watts is the first scholarship player to transfer out of MSU’s basketball program early since Javon Bess and Marvin Clark both left in 2016.

