Richest Czech man among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Billionaire Petr Kellner died in the crash, along with another person from the Czech Republic, one man from Colorado, and two Alaskans, including the pilot.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five people have died in a helicopter crash in Alaska’s backcountry, including the Czech Republic’s richest man.

Billionaire Petr Kellner died in the crash, along with another person from the Czech Republic, one man from Colorado, and two Alaskans, including the pilot.

A sixth person is in serious condition but stable at an Anchorage hospital.

The contracted helicopter crashed Saturday as it was transporting three guests and two guides from a lodge on a heli-skiing adventure.

The bodies were recovered Sunday from the crash site near Knik Glacier and turned over to the state medical examiner.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Kellner.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has offered his condolences to the family. He has called it “an unbelievable tragedy.”

Kellner was a majority owner of the PPF Group, an international investment company. His wealth was estimated by Forbes at $17.4 billion.

PPF Group confirmed his death.

