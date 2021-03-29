Reports of child abuse drop during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reports of child abuse have plummeted during the pandemic as children are out of the public eye and away from usual reporters of problems such as teachers.

More than a dozen indicators were analyzed by the Associated Press in 36 states.

The Associated Press found child abuse reports, investigations, substantiated allegations, and interventions dropped.

More than 400,000 fewer child-welfare concerns were reported compared with the same time of 2019 and there were 200,000 fewer child abuse and neglect investigations and assessments. That is a national total decrease of 18% in each category.

The AP requested records from child welfare agencies in all 50 states, though not all supplied data for total reports or investigations. The analysis compared the first nine months of the pandemic, March to November 2020, with the same time period as the two previous years.

