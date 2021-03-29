Advertisement

Rep. Elissa Slotkin to participate in Lansing Community College Equal Pay Day virtual event

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, March 31, Lansing Community College will host an Equal Pay Day virtual event at 8:30 a.m. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will be a special guest.

The event is set to end at about 10 a.m.

To join the meeting, click here.

Here’s some information you will need to join the virtual event:

  • Meeting number: 138 982 0870
  • Password: Equal

Join by video system: Dial 1389820870@lccedu.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter the meeting number.

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0001 US Toll Access code: 138 982 0870

Please feel free to wear red in solidarity with women all over the world.

Equal Pay Day was started by the National Committee on Pay Equity in 1996. For more information on Equal Pay Day, click here.

