Religious advocacy group files suit against Wendy’s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the nation’s largest advocacy groups for religious civil rights has filed complaints with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) against Wendy’s. The complaint involves the alleged treatment of two customers by one of the fast food chain’s store managers.

The group is alleging that a confrontation that resulted in police being called was brought on by the manager’s bias against the customers’ religious beliefs.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed civil rights complaints on behalf of two Muslim men with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

According to CAIR, in September two Muslim men went to the Tim Hortons and Wendy’s location on Greenfield in Dearborn, Mich., and ordered coffee at the Tim Hortons. After ordering they sat in a booth, at which point the manager of the Wendy’s confronted the men. They say the manager began aggressively yelling at the two men, saying that they were in a booth on the Wendy’s side and that side was closed. The manager then called the police on the two men and was filmed saying that he didn’t know what race they were, but they appeared to be “Muslim.”

“In a city that is home to one of the largest Muslim and Arab populations in our nation, it is unfortunate that two men are profiled and treated poorly — after merely sitting and enjoying a cup of coffee — based on the apparent religious bias of the manager,” said CAIR-MI Staff Attorney Amy V. Doukoure. “It is equally unfortunate and unfathomable that when these matters were brought to the attention of Wendy’s management and owners, that the legitimate concerns of its customers were ignored.”

While the incident occurred in September of 2020, the complaints were filed Monday. CAIR sent letters to the management and owners of that Wendy’s location asking to speak with them regarding the incident prior to filing the MDCR complaints. Those letters remain unanswered as of the filing of the complaints.

