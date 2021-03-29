On The Job Report 3/26/21

Irrigation Tech

Service and installation technician. Applicants need to have the ability to work on and service all types of in ground irrigation systems.

We are willing to train the right person to help fit our companies needs

How to Apply: In-person 9 am - 5 pm @ 5855 Michigan Rd. Dimondale, Mi. 48821 (near M-99 and Waverly Rd.) or

www.htacompanies.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/9490592

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 9490592

Electronic Assembler

Bridgewater Interiors

Salary: $13/hour

Full-time

Number of hires for this role

5 to 10

Manpower has partnered with a premier manufacturer in Lansing to hire experienced assemblers to fill immediate openings!

What’s In It For You:

· $13 an hour to start

· Day shift hours only - no worry of getting switched to an off shift!

· Weekly pay

· Opportunities for permanent hire and advancement

· Clean, well-lit work environment

What’s The Job:

· Assemble electronic products according to work orders and work instructions

What You Bring:

· A great attitude with strong work ethic proven through prior work longevity

· At least a HS diploma or GED

· Experience or desire for a career in electronics manufacturing and assembly

· Ability to work 1st shift hours

· Team player

Apply today!

· 8 hour shift

· Day shift

· Monday to Friday

Experience:

· assembly, 1 year (Preferred)

How to Apply: Call or text the Manpower office (517)372-0880 to schedule an interview.

In these times, we are trying to make the application process as short and easy as possible.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11625635

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11625635

Director, Financial & Insurance Risk

Jackson National Life Insurance

Salary: $

37.5 hrs/wk (OT as req.); 8:30-5, M-F.

Responsible for assisting in enhancing and managing an effective second line of defense providing oversight of both financial and insurance risks for Company; understanding, measuring, monitoring and reporting assets, insurance liability and other risk exposures and bringing strong liability modeling, risk analysis and risk management experience to the Risk function; leading an effective program of deep dives to review the actuarial/financial models and methodologies, assumption setting, and risk management strategies; assisting in the development of quantitative models and analytical tools that will enable the Risk function to perform thorough reviews of the hedging, capital management, and pricing of the variable annuity business; monitoring and analyzing risk exposures, including financial positions, hedging activities, valuations and related processes; monitoring the methods and tools used by the Actuarial and Asset/ Liability Management team and propose improvements to the management information used by the Company’s Risk Committee, Asset Liability Committee (ALCO) and senior management to monitor risk exposures; driving financial risk monitoring and limiting development and implementation, both at Group and Business Unit level; producing papers on financial/insurance risk topics to be presented to Company/Group Board and Risk Committee members and the senior management team; reporting on and escalating risk-related issues internally within Company and supporting an effective working relationship within the Risk function; supporting the Risk team by providing constructive challenge with respect to the risks of and Company; and developing and maintaining effective relationships with other functions (ALM, Treasury, Finance, Actuarial, Audit, Compliance, etc.), to allow a holistic view of risk across the organization and to strengthen cross-disciplined risk management.

Bachelor Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Economics or Finance or foreign educational equivalent. Professional designation related to risk management, actuarial or investment experience such as Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), or Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA); 5 years of post-baccalaureate, progressively responsible, work experience as a Risk Actuary, Risk Analyst, Financial Analyst, Investment Analyst, other related annuity and financial services positions or combination. 3 years of work experience with monitoring and providing oversight of market and insurance risks for insurance companies and producing effective risk reports to executive leadership to inform business decisions and collaborating and developing effective relationships with colleagues in international teams and across other key company functions such as Actuarial, Asset/Liability Management and Financial Reporting.

How to Apply: Submit resumes to, www.jackson.com or P.O. Box 24068, HR-S-12, Lansing, MI 48908, or fax 517-367-4237. Incl. Ref. # 42290-486 w/resume. Jackson National Life Insurance Company is an equal opportunity employer.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11598219

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11598219

