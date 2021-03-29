Mid-Michigan schools are planning to hold prom outdoors

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Having an outdoor prom may be the only way to have a prom without violating state social distancing rules.

Portland, St. Patrick, and East Lansing are two schools that have already decided to move their prom outdoors.

So far, it seems like students prefer that to last year when proms didn’t happen at all.

“It kinds of boosts morale around here having something to look forward to,” said Amy Shaw, St. Patrick high school senior.

St. Patrick usually combines its prom with Portland High School.

But this year, the shamrocks will celebrate solo.

“Usually, Portland plans the prom and they invite the juniors and seniors from St. Pats and then we all go to that prom together,” said Shaw.

The St. Patrick prom will have less than 50 students with juniors and seniors combined. But Amy is still excited.

“I think it’s kind of a blessing that we even got to plan something this year because I never even got to go a prom so I don’t even know what a traditional prom looks like so I think this experience will be pretty unique to us. I’m glad we got to do it at all,” said Shaw.

St. Patrick administrators told News 10 they’re still working out specifics with COVID protocols to keep the prom as safe as possible.

Other schools like Holt, Mason, and Okemos, are still deciding if they should even have a prom.

One high school mother says it depends on where it is.

“I don’t think they should be having it if it’s inside, due to the increase since winter sports started. But if it was outside and they were still masked, I think I’d still feel completely comfortable with it,” said Carla Jenkins, parent of a Dansville High School student.

Despite COVID forcing prom outside with proper protocols, it’s still something students are excited for

“It gives us a sense of normalcy that we get to plan something like this,” said Amy.

Most schools told us they’ll have their prom plans in place in the next week or so.

News 10 reached out to Dansville High School’s superintendent and still haven’t found anyone.

Portland Schools’ superintendent told News 10 they’ll wait to get guidance from the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.