Mexico’s COVID-19 deaths are 60% more than reported

Excess deaths in Mexico since the start of the pandemic are more than 417,000.
Mexico believes thousands of COVID-19 cases are unreported
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Mexico’s death toll from COVID-19 is 60% higher than the number officially reported according to a report released by the government on Sunday.

The report says the death toll stands above 321,000 rather than the 201,000 deaths reported as of Saturday.

Excess deaths in Mexico since the start of the pandemic are more than 417,000 and 70.6% of those are COVID-related according to the report. Excess deaths are determined by the number of observed deaths compared to the number of expected deaths based on previous data.

According to data from this report, Mexico’s death toll would be higher than Brazil’s and would place the country as second following the United States.

Associated Press
