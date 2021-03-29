Advertisement

Leslie Schools going virtual once again

The move is not expected to affect athletes or the school’s musical.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, all Leslie Public Schools students will be going virtual once again.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Scott Powers says with rising COVID-19 cases, the number of students having to quarantine has also been on the rise.

Parents of students who cannot access the internet should reach out to their teachers to make alternate plans. If a student needs a Chromebook, parents should reach out to the school.

The move is not expected to affect athletes or the school’s musical. Students who are a part of in-person learning can return to the classroom on April 12.

