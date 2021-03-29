Advertisement

Lansing Police asking for public’s help in hit and run investigation

Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department(LPD Facebook)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Last Wednesday at 12:40 a.m a white sedan hit a motorcyclist at Kaynorth Rd onto S. Cedar St. The car left the scene prior to police arrival. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Sergeant Don Porter is requesting the public’s assistance locating the driver and car. The sedan has significant damage to the drivers side front fender.

Contact Sgt. Porter 517-483-4667 or Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600 or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page with any information.

ASSIST INVESTIGATION On 3/24/21 @ 12:40 a.m. a white sedan pulled from Kaynorth Rd onto S. Cedar St in front of a...

Posted by Lansing Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Saturday morning crash leaves Grand Ledge man in serious condition
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
Associated Press
Weiser apologizes for ‘witches’ comment
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
Michigan women’s team makes emergency landing in Indiana

Latest News

Michigan Public Transit Systems joining state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar will appear in Jackson County District Court for...
Three in plot to kidnap Whitmer appear in court
The three leaders in Michigan responded to the remarks made by the chairman of the Michigan...
Whitmer, Nessel, Benson respond to GOP leader’s “witches” comment
Reports of child abuse have plummeted during the pandemic as children are out of the public eye...
Reports of child abuse drop during pandemic