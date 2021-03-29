Lansing Police asking for public’s help in hit and run investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Last Wednesday at 12:40 a.m a white sedan hit a motorcyclist at Kaynorth Rd onto S. Cedar St. The car left the scene prior to police arrival. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Sergeant Don Porter is requesting the public’s assistance locating the driver and car. The sedan has significant damage to the drivers side front fender.

Contact Sgt. Porter 517-483-4667 or Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600 or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page with any information.

ASSIST INVESTIGATION On 3/24/21 @ 12:40 a.m. a white sedan pulled from Kaynorth Rd onto S. Cedar St in front of a... Posted by Lansing Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

