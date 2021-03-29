East Lansing Native steps up for the Wolverines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brandon Johns Jr. was always bound for greatness. Each step in his career he keeps progressing-- playing for the University of Michigan’s basketball team and now to replace Isaiah Livers. And the story of those two is ironic.

His junior year, he lost in the regional finals to Isaiah Livers’s team, Kalamazoo central. For Brandon and Isiah to be on the same team now and for Brandon to step in for Isiah when Michigan needs it most, has been more than ideal.

Former East Lansing Boys Basketball Coach Steve Finamore said, “He’s the perfect guy for this role. I always thought he was a great sixth man coming off the bench, and now that he’s been plugged in as a starter, he’s done such an awesome job.”

When it was time for his moment, Brandon’s always stayed true to himself -- which goes back to his high school days at East Lansing.

“He’s always had a calm demeanor, on and off the court,” Finamore said. “He was never a guy who needed the attention where he had to do something spectacular.”

And now he is getting all of it. But his first 2 years as a bench player has allowed him to sit back and watch how to handle it.

“It’s amazing. It’s not surprising. People are surprised, but I’m not,” Finamore said. “He scored last year 20 points against Rutgers. He always showed flashes.”

With 39 points in 4 games, filling in as a starter has been easy for him.

“If you watch him on the bench, Brandon’s always cheering for his teammates. Even freshman, sophomore year when he didn’t play that much,” said Finamore. “This year, his last 4, 5 games he’s stayed ready. A lot of people they don’t stay ready. Something happens in their head, something physically. But Brandon’s always stayed ready.”

Ready for number 23 to be called when his team needs him.

Finamore added, “He’s not trying to be Isaiah Livers. No one can be Isaiah Livers. What Brandon is, is Brandon Johns. So he comes out, fills the hole, fills the void that Michigan needs him to do. He scores, he blocks shots, and plays with a lot of energy, so that’s awesome to see.”

