HRCS Mobile Food Pantry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A mobile drive-through distribution will be set up on Saturday, April 17 at 501 Marshall St at Lansing Catholic Central.

Registration will start at 7 a.m. for vehicles to line up and food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food is gone.

Details for this event:

- Stay in your vehicle for the registration and food distribution.

- Food will be placed directly in your trunk.

- You will need to provide proof of residency. Please come with a government issued ID or mail with your address.

- Restrooms will need be available for usage.

- If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms please refrain from attending this event. You may arrange for someone to pick up food for you. Have them bring your identification and a note giving them permission to pick up the food for you.

Who can participate:

- Anyone experiencing financial hardship.

- Families and individuals who have recently lost jobs.

- Senior citizens on fixed incomes.

- Residents in the city of Lansing.

Call (517) 908-3680 if you have any questions!

