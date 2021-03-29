How Ingham County plans to spend money from the American Rescue Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not just taxpayers waiting on their relief checks from the American Rescue Plan.

Local governments across mid-Michigan will be getting millions of dollars as well. Ingham County will soon receive $56.7 million.

The county is still waiting for specific guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury on exactly how the money can be spent.

County Treasurer Eric Schertzing has an idea of some of the things that will get the green light.

“Shots in the arm at the health department, you know that’s an easy one. Being prepared at the health department for contact tracing and for any evolution for the variants of the virus, those are all things that are logically going to be safe to invest in,” said Eric Schertzing, Ingham County Treasurer.

Along with economic development, response functions through social services and some taxpayer assistance.

“I think there might be a program administered by a third party where those individuals that are eligible could apply and get ten thousand dollars in property tax relief so that that family keeps their home,” said Schertzing.

But Schertzing says there are also areas that these dollars are likely not for.

“Things like rental assistance, there’s been huge other funds in 2020 and 2021 that are coming through to do that. It can’t be pensions and it can’t be to offset taxes which is kind of the two big things,” said Schertzing.

He says the county will thoroughly document how it spends the money,

As he expects there to be tweaks made to the rules during -- and even after spending.

“It’s really going to depend on when those rules come out which treasury at the federal level is working on diligently, that will drive how readily we can deploy those dollars,” said Schertzing.

There will be a board of commissioner’s meeting next week to further discuss how they plan to allocate the money.

It has to be spent by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.