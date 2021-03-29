Find out more about some of the top fashion trends for spring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -According to Dallas at Bliss Salon Spa Boutique in Lansing, when it comes to the top fashion trends of 2021, there are several things to keep in mind. First, it’s still all about comfort in 2021 and also, if you’re a fan of yellow, then you’ll be happy to know that it’s one of the top colors for this spring. But that’s not all, tie-dye, big stripes and more are also popular this year.

