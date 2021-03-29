Experts advise people to not share vaccine documents on social media

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ”This really has become one of the trends of posting your vaccination card on social media, and it’s not the wisest thing to do,” said Troy Baker of Better Business Bureau at Western Michigan.

You may have seen that people are posting pictures of their vaccination record cards on social media.

In some cases, they’re just trying to encourage others to get the shot too.

But the Better Business Bureau and Federal Trade Commission are saying that’s misguided even with the best of intentions.

COVID vaccination excitement is understandable but before you take a selfie with your new record card, experts are warning you to think again. This card holds a lot of information scammers are just waiting to get their hands on.

Self-proclaimed vaccine hunter Karen Dunnam says she’s guilty.

“I posted the selfie of mine. I took a photo of it and then I scrubbed off my birthdate,” said Karen Dunnam of Detroit Area Vaccine Hunters.

Hundreds of people are doing it by posting their CDC-issued COVID-19 vaccination record card on social media.

“I think that’s kind of, I got vaccinated, you should too way of keeping the momentum going,” said Dunnam.

But with more people soon to be up in the vaccination queue, experts are warning these seemingly innocent posts could be giving scammers extra ammo.

“It’s one of those pieces of the puzzle. So when you think about scams, scammers are looking for that combination that padlock combination to your information, your date of birth is one of those pieces of that combination,” said Baker.

These cards have information from the type of vaccine received, to full name, birthdate, medical ID, and the location of the shot.

“We’re seeing a lot of scams now coming in, talking about text messages regarding your vaccination. So you just got vaccinated here’s a survey, and click on this link and you can get a survey credit for something,” said Baker. “We’ve seen information people calling saying they’re with FEMA, and there was a problem with the paperwork that you filled out when you got your vaccination, and they want all sorts of information including your social security number.”

If you just have to post a picture, experts suggest taking a picture of your bandage or sticker is a better option.

