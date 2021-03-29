Advertisement

DeWitt Public Schools searching for new superintendent

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of Education for DeWitt Public Schools is on the hunt for its next superintendent.

Earlier this month, Dr. John Deiter announced he will be retiring effective June 30. While he is retiring from education leadership in Michigan, he plans to join Northbrook School District 27 in Northbrook, Illinois as the Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the short timeframe available to complete the selection process, the school board is seeking input via a survey, which can be found HERE.

The board is looking for input from various sources within the community regarding the characteristics community members believe are important to consider when evaluating candidates.

The Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) is seeking input on the following topics:

  • What are the strengths of DeWitt Public Schools?
  • What major challenges will DeWitt be faced within the next 3-5 years?
  • What professional background and qualifications are needed for the next superintendent?
  • Describe the personal attributes and qualities that are needed for the individual to be successful as the next superintendent?

There will be a Superintendent Search-Community/Parent Input Meeting on Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Information on how to attend the meeting can be found on the DeWitt Schools website.

The Board’s goal is to have a new Superintendent selected and starting in their role on July 1.

