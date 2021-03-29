Dashboard allows Michigan residents to see which companies are following COVID guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s now a way Michiganders can see which local companies are violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched an online dashboard listing companies that have been cited for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

One of which is the Travelodge Hotel in Jackson. The general manager says guests come in without a mask often.

“In the lobby at any given time there will be guests coming in that are not wearing a facemask,” said Gurv Singh, general manager of Travelodge.

The company that owns the hotel, Four Points Management, was fined $500 for failing to comply with guidelines, which include daily health checks and training for employees.

“Once we were explained by this officer that this is what we need to maintain then we started keeping that, we’ve had four or five meetings already,” said Signh.

Andy’s Pizza is another Jackson company listed on the dashboard. They were fined $300,000 for not posting COVID-19 signs, enforcing social distancing or the mask mandate, and for not developing an infectious disease preparedness plan.

Both companies feel this will have an impact on the customers they see come through their doors.

“I think they’re trying to take the business away from us and what it has done is brought us more business,” said Nanetter Todoroff, owner of Andy’s Pizza.

The dashboard is updated every Friday at 3 p.m. and can be accessed here.

