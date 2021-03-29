Advertisement

Chiefs Sign Another Pass rusher

(KY3)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Jarran Reed have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that could be worth up to $7 million. That gives the AFC champions another interior pass rusher to play alongside Chris Jones. The deal represents another big step toward improving the Chiefs’ meager pass rush.

