Chiefs Sign Another Pass rusher

-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Jarran Reed have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that could be worth up to $7 million. That gives the AFC champions another interior pass rusher to play alongside Chris Jones. The deal represents another big step toward improving the Chiefs’ meager pass rush.

