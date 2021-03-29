Advertisement

Chattanooga Calls of Rest of Football Season

-CHATANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chattanooga is calling off the rest of its spring football season. Coach Rusty Wright announced the decision. School officials say COVID-19 opt-outs made it impossible to field the required number of players in key position groups to meet Southern Conference playing guidelines.

