Chattanooga Calls of Rest of Football Season
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
-CHATANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chattanooga is calling off the rest of its spring football season. Coach Rusty Wright announced the decision. School officials say COVID-19 opt-outs made it impossible to field the required number of players in key position groups to meet Southern Conference playing guidelines.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.