Celebration Cinema will be hosting pop-up drive-ins in time for spring break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Celebration Cinema will be holding pop-up drive-in events at the Grand Rapids North and Lansing locations starting this week.

This announcement is right on time as spring break is near.

“2020 brought us an awareness that doing things differently can be fun,” says Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs for Celebration Cinema. “Many of us discovered that there is something exciting and memorable about outdoor experiences, and drive-ins have always been downright magical. GODZILLA VS. KONG is just the movie for those of us sticking around home for spring break.”

Celebration Cinema’s pop-up drive-ins are comprised of large shipping containers elevated and stacked on top of each other to form giant screens. Tickets can be purchased on-site or on the Celebration Cinema website. Online tickets can be scanned from a phone at the entry gate.

Pop-Up drive-ins will use alternate spaces in a Celebration Cinema parking lot, which will allow cars to spread out and people to get out of their car. Guests are free to set up tents outside of their cars or they can stay inside their car to listen to the movie using the FM radio signal.

Movie treats and restrooms will be available inside the theatre building.

Customers are required to wear a mask when entering the theatre.

