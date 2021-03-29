Advertisement

Cardinals To Begin Season With Injury Issues

(KY3)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
-ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals plan to start the season Thursday in Cincinnati with pitchers Kwang Hyun Kim, Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas on the injured list along with outfielder Harrison Bader. Hudson always planned to begin on the season on the injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Kim is dealing with a back injury, Mikolas with a sore shoulder and Bader has a strained right foreman that could keep him out a month.

