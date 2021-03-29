Advertisement

Aurelius Road to be closed for bridge replacement and road work

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday, April 5, 2021, Aurelius Road, from Mt. Hope Avenue to Malcolm X Street, will be closed for reconstruction of the road and replacement of the bridge over the Canadian National Railroad by Potter Park.

Access to Kruger’s Landing will be maintained until June 1. Aurelius Road north of Malcolm X (including the intersection with Malcolm X) will remain open until mid-July.

Work is expected to be done by October 31, 2021. Detours will be provided as follows:

Northbound Detour:

  • West on Mt. Hope Avenue
  • North on Cedar/Larch Street
  • East on Kalamazoo Street back to Aurelius Avenue (back to Clemens Avenue)

Southbound Detour:

  • West on Kalamazoo Street
  • South on Cedar Street
  • East on Mt. Hope Avenue back to Aurelius Avenue (Clemens Avenue)

Please visit lansingmi.gov/constructionmap and type “bridge” into the search bar and select “Aurelius Rd from I 496 bridge to Mt Hope Ave” to locate this project on the Construction Map. For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

