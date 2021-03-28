Weiser apologizes for ‘witches’ comment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The leader of Michigan’s Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as “witches” that the GOP wants to “soften up” for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election.

Ron Weiser made the comments Thursday.

After the comment, Weiser issued an apology, saying he fell short of treating others with respect.

In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included. I fell short of that the other night. I apologize to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders. I have never advocated for violence and never will. While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward.

However, some are not having it.

MDOS spokesperson Jake Rollow says the people of Michigan deserve more than what Weiser said.

“The people of Michigan deserve more than a half-apology when the leader of one of our two major political parties suggests violence over democracy.”

