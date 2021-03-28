Advertisement

Weiser apologizes for ‘witches’ comment

Weiser also said ‘we should all do better to treat each other with respect’
Associated Press
Associated Press
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The leader of Michigan’s Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as “witches” that the GOP wants to “soften up” for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election.

Ron Weiser made the comments Thursday.

After the comment, Weiser issued an apology, saying he fell short of treating others with respect.

However, some are not having it.

MDOS spokesperson Jake Rollow says the people of Michigan deserve more than what Weiser said.

