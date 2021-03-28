Weiser apologizes for ‘witches’ comment
Weiser also said ‘we should all do better to treat each other with respect’
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The leader of Michigan’s Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as “witches” that the GOP wants to “soften up” for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election.
Ron Weiser made the comments Thursday.
After the comment, Weiser issued an apology, saying he fell short of treating others with respect.
However, some are not having it.
MDOS spokesperson Jake Rollow says the people of Michigan deserve more than what Weiser said.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.