Saturday night shooting kills 27 year old Jackson man, police investigate

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that left a 27 year old Jackson man dead.

Saturday, March 27 at about 1:46 a.m., Jackson Police investigated the area of B&S Corner Convenience located at 1000 E. Ganson St. for a reported shooting.

First responders say when they arrived, they found 27 year old Tavaris Brown laying on the ground in the parking lot of the store. He was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he died from his injuries.

Police say a 22 year old male was also a victim in the shooting, however his injury was not life threatening. The victim was dropped off at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

Jackson Police are currently investigating the incident, and say early indications point towards Brown being involved in an exchange of gunfire with at least one other person, however this is not confirmed.

The Jackson Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

