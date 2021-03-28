Advertisement

Michigan women’s team makes emergency landing in Indiana

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan women’s basketball team has safely returned to Ann Arbor after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana late Saturday.

“We were flying through a storm and lost pressure on our plane,” team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre said in a statement. “The oxygen masks came down and we made an emergency landing in Evansville.”

No one was injured, she said.

The Wolverines were returning to Ann Arbor from San Antonio after they lost to Baylor 78-75 in overtime in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup Saturday afternoon.

“Just went through the worst flying experience,” Michigan assistant coach Toyelle Wilson wrote on Twitter. “We are flying back to MI & hit a storm-lost pressurization- the oxygen masks dropped from the compartments. Told bc we dropped at a certain feet & had to use them.”

Wilson posted a photograph on Twitter of coach Kim Barnes Arico, her staff and team in the plane, a Boeing 737-400, about 15 minutes after it had landed in Evansville.

The team spent ordered pizza and eventually was able to board a flight that left the gate at 3:47 a.m. Central time, and was in the air at 3:54 a.m., VanMetre said.

The Wolverines landed at an airport in Ypsilanti at 5:54 a.m. Eastern time Sunday.

