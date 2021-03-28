Local veterans happy to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This morning the Lansing V.A. out patient clinic on South Cedar Street opened its doors for all veterans to get vaccinated.

They say they are happy to finally get the shot.

“I got a voicemail saying ‘Hey tomorrow they’ve got a free vaccination clinic from 10 to noon so come on down if you want to get on’ and I said ‘Alright, sounds good to me,’” said 36 year old veteran Alex White.

Between walk in and scheduled appointments the V.A. medical center distributed roughly 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine Saturday.

The clinic says they receive roughly 700 doses per week.

Michelle Martan, the V.A. Medical Center director says their goal is to get those vaccines to those who served.

“Our goal every week is to use all of our vaccine allocation, get those injections in the arms of veterans, providing a shot of hope to get us through this pandemic.”

The V.A. even wants to give the vaccine to veteran spouses, which is why they are working over the next week to get those shots into their arms.

However, their priority is getting the most vulnerable veterans vaccinated in hopes Mid-Michigan can get back to normalcy.

