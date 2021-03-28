Advertisement

Grants to help with repairs, rehabilitation at 3 lighthouses

Viewer-submitted photo from Tom Jones (2/6/2017)
Viewer-submitted photo from Tom Jones (2/6/2017)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (AP) - Repairs and restoration are coming to three historic lighthouses in Michigan.

More than $126,000 in grant funding from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office have been awarded to the Crisp Point Light Historical Society, the North Manitou Light Keepers and St. Clair County Parks and Recreation.

Grant agreements are being created with each organization.

A $60,000 grant through the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program would be used on exterior renovations of the Crisp Point Lighthouse along Lake Superior near Newberry in the Upper Peninsula.

The North Manitou Shoal Lighthouse in Lake Michigan near Leland Township is expected to use a $50,000 grant for rehabilitation work of its watch deck.

A $16,667 grant would be used for rehabilitation of the watch and lantern rooms at the Fort Gratiot Lighthouse in Port Huron in St. Clair County. The lighthouse is along the shores of Lake Huron.

To qualify for the grant funding, applicants must have at least 50% of the grant amount in matching funds.



