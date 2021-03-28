Advertisement

CDC: Virtual school can be damaging to kids’ mental health

Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and emotional health in their children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - Remote learning may pose more mental health risks to children and their parents than in-person learning, according to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and emotional health in their children.

The survey taken during the pandemic said that only applied to 16% of parents of children who were still in school.

Parents of kids in remote learning say their children were less physically active, spent less time outside, and less time with friends.

Fifty-four percent of those parents also reported their own emotional distress, compared to 38% of parents whose children learned in-person.

The CDC recently released guidance for K-12 schools to safely re-open for in-person learning.

Re-opening schools is a major goal for the Biden administration, but the new survey indicates some kids may need a lot of help readjusting.

