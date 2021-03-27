Saturday morning crash leaves Grand Ledge man in serious condition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a Grand Ledge man in serious condition.

At approximately 6 a.m. Saturday, Ingham County Sheriffs responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash at I-96 and Meridian Road in Wheatfield township.

Investigators say a 30 year old Grand Ledge man was driving westbound on I-96 when he fell asleep, leading his vehicle to cut into the eastbound lanes.

The car then struck the vehicle of a 46 year old Dimondale man driving eastbound.

The Grand Ledge man was taken to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries. The Dimondale man had no sign of injury but was taken to Sparrow Hospital for an evaluation.

Eastbound I96 was shut down for approximately 45 minutes while the roadway was cleared according to investigators.

