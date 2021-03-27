Michigan reports 4,670 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 cases are once again rising in Michigan. As of Saturday, March 27, Michigan announced the state has 652,569 cases of COVID-19 and 16,026 deaths since the pandemic began last March.

The state also announced an additional 4,670 new cases and 22 deaths Saturday.

Ingham County has now had 17,435 cases and 292 deaths.

Jackson County has now had 10,602 cases and 226 deaths.

Clinton County has now had 4,837 cases and 71 deaths.

Eaton County has now had 6,408 cases and 152 deaths.

Shiawassee County has now had 3,973 cases and 83 deaths.

Michigan also reports 31% of residents have been vaccinated, with over 2.5 million Michiganders receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state also announced 569,460 Michiganders have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan, which is an increase of 6,685 people from last week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.