Lansing Catholic Cougars win wire-to-wire in District Final

Cougars win first District title in three years
The Lansing Catholic Cougars won their district final against Williamston, 50-43.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars took a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter and did not look back.

Despite over 20 points from Williamston’s Isabel Lindo, the Cougars won their first district title in three years.

Head coach Kacee Reid says she was impressed with her young team.

“There are only two kids that had ever played varsity minutes on this team, and to have no summer ball, no scrimmages and no contact practices, and for them to put together a season like this and a district championship, it’s really amazing and we’re definitely proud of them,” she said.

The Cougars will take on Chelsea on Monday in the regional semifinal.

