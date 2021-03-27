Jackson Northwest girls get district title in close win over Mason

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs took on Jackson Northwest. Jackson Northwest was leading 25-24 at the half and even coming down to the final minutes in the fourth it was close.

The Mounties were up 43-37 and Ashley Weller got sent to the line. She made the free throw and made it 44-37.

Mason got the ball back now as Ashley Baker drove it down and found an open McKenna Couchenourr on the right-wing and she banked a three.

Northwest went back to the charity stripe but this time it’s Layne Sleight. Her ball bounces off the back of the rim but falls in the right spot. The Mounties now have 46 and that does it for the game. Northwest takes this one 46-40 and took home the division title.

“Having to deal with everything they had to deal with, it’s exciting, and I’m happy for them, and happy they can have the chance to hang some more numbers on our wall,” Northwest head coach Ryan Carroll said.

The Mounties will face East Lansing in the regional semifinals at Richland Gull Lake High School on Monday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m.

