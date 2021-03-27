Advertisement

Game of the Week: 14-0 East Lansing girls dominate over Haslett

The Trojans move on to the regional semi-final against Jackson Northwest.
East Lansing wins 2021 district title
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The pressure was on tonight. Haslett was looking to gain another win and East Lansing was looking to continue on a perfect season. The Trojans did just that now at 14-0, winning the district final and heading to regionals.

“We don’t have these all-American kinds of kids. Collectively, they define a team,” East Lansing head coach Rob Smith said. “There are 8 girls on this team on a given night that can score in double figures and that’s what’s so amazing it and tonight you saw, some of our regulars were off.”

So it was time for others to step up. It was junior Payton Baker that came off the bench.

“I was really nervous going into this but I’ve been working super hard so I knew that like my time was about to come,” Baker said. “I wasn’t afraid to take my shots that I needed to take.”

It didn’t show with 17 total points and most of them off of turnovers.

“21 years...that girl is the most improved basketball player in one year. If you go back and look at her stats last year, she wasn’t shooting, and she wasn’t playing that much as a sophomore,” Smith said. “She’s saving us at times. She is the shot in the arm that this program needs right now.”

Being down 6-0 in the first few minutes was the spark that Baker and the team needed to step up defensively, which was a huge part in this game and a big reason they’re moving on.

“What’s so special is you buy your team more time together,” Smith said. “That’s the most appreciative thing that I have right now is I get to see these young ladies for another week.”

East Lansing will play in the regional semifinal against Jackson Northwest this Monday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Richland Gull Lake High School.

The Jackson Northwest Mounties won their district final over Mason, 46-40.
Jackson Northwest girls get district title in close win over Mason
Sports Blitz
District final scores in Mid-Michigan
The Portland Raiders won their district final over Belding, 57-33.
11-0 start helps Portland Raiders win District title over Belding
The Lansing Catholic Cougars won their district final against Williamston, 50-43.
Lansing Catholic Cougars win wire-to-wire in District Final