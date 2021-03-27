District final scores in Mid-Michigan
Lansing Catholic, East Lansing get big wins
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s District finals night in Mid-Michigan, as girls teams across the state fight to stay in the MHSAA playoff picture.
Boys teams will play on Saturday; matchups are below the girls scores.
Girls Scores:
Game of the week: East Lansing 59, Haslett 36
Lansing Catholic 50, Williamston 43
Jackson Northwest 46, Mason 40
Leslie 48, Dansville 42 (OT)
Byron 47, Laingsburg 37
Battle Creek Pennfield 45, Olivet 43
Chelsea 40, Tecumseh 33
Homer 58, Concord 52
Schoolcraft 66, Bronson 22
Parma Western 54, Jonesville 31
Boys Games (Saturday)
Williamston vs. Chelsea
Waverly vs. East Lansing
Lansing Everett vs. Holt
Lansing Sexton vs. Ionia
Homer vs Hanover-Horton
Reading vs. Centreville
Bath vs. New Lothrop
Fulton vs. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Carson City-Crystal
Potterville vs. Leslie
Battle Creek Pennfield vs. Marshall
Coldwater vs. Battle Creek Central
Parma Western vs. Onsted
