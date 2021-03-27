District final scores in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s District finals night in Mid-Michigan, as girls teams across the state fight to stay in the MHSAA playoff picture.

Boys teams will play on Saturday; matchups are below the girls scores.

Girls Scores:

Game of the week: East Lansing 59, Haslett 36

Lansing Catholic 50, Williamston 43

Portland 57, Belding 33

Jackson Northwest 46, Mason 40

Leslie 48, Dansville 42 (OT)

Byron 47, Laingsburg 37

Battle Creek Pennfield 45, Olivet 43

Chelsea 40, Tecumseh 33

Homer 58, Concord 52

Schoolcraft 66, Bronson 22

Parma Western 54, Jonesville 31

Boys Games (Saturday)

Williamston vs. Chelsea

Waverly vs. East Lansing

Lansing Everett vs. Holt

Lansing Sexton vs. Ionia

Homer vs Hanover-Horton

Reading vs. Centreville

Bath vs. New Lothrop

Fulton vs. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Carson City-Crystal

Potterville vs. Leslie

Battle Creek Pennfield vs. Marshall

Coldwater vs. Battle Creek Central

Parma Western vs. Onsted

