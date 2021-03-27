Advertisement

District final scores in Mid-Michigan

Lansing Catholic, East Lansing get big wins
Sports Blitz
Sports Blitz(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s District finals night in Mid-Michigan, as girls teams across the state fight to stay in the MHSAA playoff picture.

Boys teams will play on Saturday; matchups are below the girls scores.

Girls Scores:

Game of the week: East Lansing 59, Haslett 36

Lansing Catholic 50, Williamston 43

Portland 57, Belding 33

Jackson Northwest 46, Mason 40

Leslie 48, Dansville 42 (OT)

Byron 47, Laingsburg 37

Battle Creek Pennfield 45, Olivet 43

Chelsea 40, Tecumseh 33

Homer 58, Concord 52

Schoolcraft 66, Bronson 22

Parma Western 54, Jonesville 31

Boys Games (Saturday)

Williamston vs. Chelsea

Waverly vs. East Lansing

Lansing Everett vs. Holt

Lansing Sexton vs. Ionia

Homer vs Hanover-Horton

Reading vs. Centreville

Bath vs. New Lothrop

Fulton vs. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Carson City-Crystal

Potterville vs. Leslie

Battle Creek Pennfield vs. Marshall

Coldwater vs. Battle Creek Central

Parma Western vs. Onsted

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
TJ Bucholz has been removed from the Downtown Lansing Inc. staff and Board of Directors:
CMU launches investigation into staff reportedly linked to TJ Bucholz allegations
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not considering new COVID-19 restrictions, even though case...
Michigan has 3rd highest COVID-19 rate, Gov. Whitmer not considering new restrictions
Associate superintendent filed complaint against Haslett Public Schools, alleging harassment and retaliation
Homeless shelter near Gier Park neighborhood creates discomfort among residents

Latest News

The Jackson Northwest Mounties won their district final over Mason, 46-40.
Jackson Northwest girls get district title in close win over Mason
East Lansing wins 2021 district title
Game of the Week: 14-0 East Lansing girls dominate over Haslett
The Portland Raiders won their district final over Belding, 57-33.
11-0 start helps Portland Raiders win District title over Belding
The Lansing Catholic Cougars won their district final against Williamston, 50-43.
Lansing Catholic Cougars win wire-to-wire in District Final