WILX News 10 honored by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has honored WILX with several awards for their news coverage in 2020.

WILX won the award for Best Newscast for coverage of the plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer. News 10 was also recognized for its Investigative Reporting in connection with the Lansing Superintendent search and the allegations against Mark Coscarella.

News 10 Today anchor Mallory Anderson was awarded for Best Anchor.

The station was also recognized with a Merit award for our Feeding the Frontlines initiative in the Community Involvement category. News 10 Anchor David Andrews was awarded for his creative approach to his Mask Up message to viewers.

WILX is also proud to have won Best New Media for our work on our digital platforms including WILX.com, social media and our OTT coverage.

“We work hard each day to bring the best coverage we can on every story we cover. It is always an honor for that work to be recognized by our television peers in other states,” said News Director Barb Roethler.

The Michigan Association of Broadcast recognizes the top talent from stations from across Michigan each year.

