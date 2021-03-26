Advertisement

WILX News 10 honored by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has honored WILX with several awards for their news coverage in 2020.

WILX won the award for Best Newscast for coverage of the plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer. News 10 was also recognized for its Investigative Reporting in connection with the Lansing Superintendent search and the allegations against Mark Coscarella.

News 10 Today anchor Mallory Anderson was awarded for Best Anchor.

The station was also recognized with a Merit award for our Feeding the Frontlines initiative in the Community Involvement category. News 10 Anchor David Andrews was awarded for his creative approach to his Mask Up message to viewers.

WILX is also proud to have won Best New Media for our work on our digital platforms including WILX.com, social media and our OTT coverage.

“We work hard each day to bring the best coverage we can on every story we cover.  It is always an honor for that work to be recognized by our television peers in other states,” said News Director Barb Roethler.

The Michigan Association of Broadcast recognizes the top talent from stations from across Michigan each year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
TJ Bucholz has been removed from the Downtown Lansing Inc. staff and Board of Directors:
CMU launches investigation into staff reportedly linked to TJ Bucholz allegations
Associate superintendent filed complaint against Haslett Public Schools, alleging harassment and retaliation
Homeless shelter near Gier Park neighborhood creates discomfort among residents
Detour for Olympic Broil
Mayor Schor responds after Olympic Broil owner frustrated over road closure in front of restaurant

Latest News

Looking for a fun summer job at the ballpark?
Lugnuts hiring for game day positions
The city of Portland is looking to revitalize William Toan Park along the Grand River.
Portland raising money for riverfront park revitalization
The City of Lansing announced the rehabilitation assessment report of the historic Moores Park...
Moores Park pool rehab assessment report complete, two options presented
In Sunday's episode, we learn that Chief Wiggum’s wife is more than she seems. Meanwhile, Marge...
Bob Seger to appear on Sunday’s “The Simpsons” episode